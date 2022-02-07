Ole Miss Women’s Track & Field No. 11 in Week Three USTFCCCA National Rating Index

Shey Taiwo. Photo by Michael Wade.

Ole Miss women’s track & field held in the national top-25 for the third straight week to start the indoor season, coming in at No. 11 in the Week Three USTFCCCA National Rating Index released on Monday afternoon.

The Rebel women ranked No. 8 in the first two releases of the indoor season, falling three spots to No. 11 after an off week from competition this past weekend. This is the 39th total appearance for Ole Miss in the women’s indoor rankings since they began in 2008, as well as the 16th appearance in the last 17 releases after being ranked for the entirety of the 2020 and 2021 indoor regular seasons. Under seventh-year head coach Connie Price-Smith, Ole Miss has notched 31 of those 39 total appearances.

The Ole Miss men also fell three spots after an off-week, dropping out of the top-25 to No. 28 in the Week Three index.

The No. 11 Ole Miss women are earning a combined 68.97 out of 78.26 total points in the index from a powerful All-American triumvirate of Shey Taiwo (26.37), Jasmine Mitchell (21.39) and Sintayehu Vissa (21.21).

Taiwo – who last week was named to The Bowerman Women’s Watch List – put together two of the best back-to-back weeks in the history of the weight throw collegiately, and her latest feat at the Indiana Relays of 25.02m/82-1 made her the No. 2 performer in NCAA history and No. 4 in the history of the world. That throw was a three-foot PR over her previous world-leading mark of 24.11m/79-01.25, and it ranks as the fourth-best throw ever by a collegian and the 11th-best in world history. On the all-time world list, she only trails world record holder Gwen Berry (2017; 25.60m/84-0), collegiate record holder Brittany Riley of Southern Illinois (2007; 25.56m/83-10.25) and former Rebel great Janeah Stewart (2018; 25.08m/82-03.50). Additionally, Taiwo’s throw ranks as the best by a collegian since Riley’s 2008 NCAA title-winning 25.34m/83-01.75, and it also ranks as the best ever by a collegian this early into the season (Jan. 28). Over her last two meets, she owns nine of the top-50 throws ever by a collegian.

Mitchell, the reigning SEC Champion in the weight throw, ranks second in the NCAA behind Taiwo and fifth in the world at her PR toss of 23.62m/77-6 at the Vanderbilt Invitational on Jan. 21. That throw made her the No. 11 performer in NCAA history, and made her and Taiwo the first teammates in NCAA history beyond 77 feet within the same season.

Junior Sintayehu Vissa ranks in the NCAA top-20 with both her school records in the mile (No. 2, 4:32.70; 19.93 points) and 3K (No. 17, 9:04.95; 1.28 points) for a combined 21.21 points in the rating index. Vissa clocked those school records on consecutive weeks, with her mile time registering as an eight-second PR over her previous school record of 4:40.99, and her first career collegiate 3K race smashing Anna Elkin’s 2021 record of 9:17.19 by almost 13 seconds. Additionally, her time was the best ever by a Rebel on a non-oversized track, besting Mary Alex England’s 9:30.82 at the 2017 Razorback Invitational by nearly 26 seconds.

Vissa also ran on the Rebel women’s distance medley relay at IU that ranks ninth in the NCAA and is currently worth 5.64 points in the index. Alongside her were Loral Winn, Jayda Eckford and Anna Elkin, and the quartet finished with the second-best time in Ole Miss history at 11:10.79.

Other Rebel women contributing are junior Lyndsey Reed in the pole vault at her school record 4.31m/14-01.75 (No. 16, 1.53 points), sophomore Samara McConnell in the pole vault at 4.26m/13-11.75 (No. 19, 0.80 points), and junior Jalani Davis in both the weight throw (No. 20, 21.29m/69-10.25; 0.73 points) and shot put (No. 21, 16.70m/54-09.50; 0.60 points).

The No. 28 Ole Miss men are paced by a combined 35.17 points out of a total 36.39 in the index from All-American senior John Rivera Jr. in the 800-meter (No. 1, 1:47.48; 21.50 points) and the men’s distance medley relay of Rivera, James Young, Elijah Dryer and Everett Smulders (No. 5, 9:36.22; 13.67 points).

Other Rebel men earning points in the index are James Young in the mile (No. 25, 3:57.81; 0.46 points), Everett Smulders in the 800-meter (No. 29, 1:49.22; 0.29 points), Mario Garcia Romo in the mile (No. 29, 3:57.98; 0.29 points), Shane Bracken in the mile (No. 33, 3:58.36; 0.15 points) and Keirston Paige in the 60-meter hurdles (No. 34, 7.87; 0.02 points).

The USTFCCCA’s National Rating Index is a computer rating system that uses an algorithm that emphasizes individual performances, assigning a point value to each individual mark that contributes to a team total to assess its national ranking.

Ole Miss track & field returns to action this weekend (Feb. 11-12), splitting squad for both Vanderbilt for the Music City Challenge and to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational.

No. 11 Ole Miss Women • USTFCCCA Week 3 Rating Index • 78.26 Points

1. Shey Taiwo – Weight Throw – 25.02m/82-01.00 – 26.37 Points

2. Jasmine Mitchell – Weight Throw – 23.62m/77-06.00 – 21.39 Points

2. Sintayehu Vissa – Mile – 4:32.70 – 19.93 Points

9. Distance Medley Relay (Winn, Eckford, Vissa, Elkin) – 11:10.79 – 5.64 Points

16. Lyndsey Reed – Pole Vault – 4.31m/14-01.75 – 1.53 Points

17. Sintayehu Vissa – 3K – 9:04.95 – 1.28 Points

19. Samara McConnell – Pole Vault – 4.26m/13-11.75 – 0.80 Points

20. Jalani Davis – Weight Throw – 21.29m/69-10.25 – 0.73 Points

21. Jalani Davis – Shot Put – 16.70m/54-09.50 – 0.60 Points

No. 28 Ole Miss Men • USTFCCCA Week 3 Rating Index • 36.39 Points

1. John Rivera Jr. – 800-Meter – 1:47.48 – 21.50 Points

5. Distance Medley Relay (Young, Dryer, Rivera Jr., Smulders) – 9:36.22 – 13.67 Points

25. James Young – Mile – 3:57.81 – 0.46 Points

29. Everett Smulders – 800-Meter – 1:49.22 – 0.29 Points

29. Mario Garcia Romo – Mile – 3:57.98 – 0.29 Points

33. Shane Bracken – Mile – 3:58.36 – 0.15 Points

34. Keirston Paige – 60-Meter Hurdles – 7.87 – 0.02 Points

USTFCCCA #EventSquad Top-10 Rankings

Average of top-four marks or times per team in each event nationally

1. Women’s Weight Throw

Average: 22.20m/72-10

1. Shey Taiwo – 25.02m/82-1

2. Jasmine Mitchell – 23.62m/77-6

20. Jalani Davis – 21.29m/69-10.25

81. Deborah Bulai – 18.86m/61-10.50

3. Men’s Mile

Average: 3:58.40

25. James Young – 3:57.81

29. Mario Garcia Romo – 3:57.98

33. Shane Bracken – 3:58.36

50. Dereck Elkins – 3:59.46

6. Women’s 3K

Average: 9:21.02

17. Sintayehu Vissa – 9:04.95

75. Loral Winn – 9:24.70

79. Anna Elkin – 9:25.22

94. Skylar Boogerd – 9:29.22

6. Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles

Average: 7.94

34. Keirston Paige – 7.87

53. Ahmad Young Jr. – 7.93

66. Kenney Broadnax – 7.96

83. Spencer Brown – 7.99

6. Women’s Shot Put

Average: 15.30m/50-02.50

21. Jalani Davis – 16.70m/54-09.50

73. Tedreauna Britt – 15.48m/50-09.50

— Jasmine Mitchell – 14.84m/48-08.25

— Shey Taiwo – 14.19m/46-06.75

7. Women’s Mile

Average: 4:43.40

2. Sintayehu Vissa – 4:32.70

51. Anna Elkin – 4:42.08

76. Lydia van Dijk – 4:44.42

— Kristel van den Berg – 4:54.42

8. Men’s 800-Meter

Average: 1:50.56

1. John Rivera Jr. – 1:47.48

29. Everett Smulders – 1:49.22

— Marcus Dropik – 1:51.41

— Jacob Lough – 1:54.12

10. Women’s Pole Vault

Average: 3.95m/12-11.25

16. Lyndsey Reed – 4.31m/14-01.75

19. Samara McConnell – 4.26m/13-11.75

— Alex Brooks – 3.91m/12-10

— Remy Guertel – 3.31m/10-10.25

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports