Eight Ole Miss Rebels Invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Eight Ole Miss Rebels have officially been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for March 1-7, in Indianapolis.



Ben Brown , Chance Campbell , Snoop Conner , Matt Corral , Dontario Drummond , Jerrion Ealy , Braylon Sanders and Sam Williams will all go through an extensive series of drills, workouts, interviews, testing and measurements in front of league scouts and personnel at Lucas Oil Stadium. The eight 2022 invitees are tied for the sixth-most among all programs nationwide.



More than 600 NFL personnel, including head coaches, general managers, scouts and medical staff representing all 32 teams, will attend the Scouting Combine and evaluate 324 of the nation’s top college players eligible for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.



The eight invitees will also return back to Oxford in the next coming months to participate in Ole Miss’ annual Pro Day, slated for March 24. The event will be closed to the public.



Brown started the first six games of the 2021 season at right guard before suffering a season-ending injury at Tennessee. The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native gave up just two sacks in 40 career games played on the Rebel offensive line, both as a guard and center.



Campbell made an immediate impact for the Ole Miss defense in his lone season in a Rebel uniform. The Ellicott City, Maryland, native led the team with 109 total tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss. His 8.6 tackles ranked No. 4 in the SEC in 2021.



Conner, who saw action in 35 career games over his three years in Oxford, finished the 2021 season with 647 yards on the ground, including 13 TDs. The 13 rushing touchdowns were the fifth-most by any Rebel in program history. Nineteen of Conner’s 26 career rushing touchdowns were from five yards or less, including 14 one-yard TD runs.



Corral, who earned third-team All-America honors from Phil Steele following his junior campaign, threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns. Corral also had 614 yards on the ground with 11 TDs. The 11 rushing TDs were the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He finished ranked 15th in the FBS in total offense (304.8).



Drummond hauled in 76 catches for a team-leading 1,028 yards, becoming just the fifth Rebel in program history to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving plateau. His eight total receiving TDs in 2021 ranked seventh in the SEC. Drummond hauled in at least one TD in 12 of the 18 games over the last two seasons.



Ealy led the Rebels with 768 rushing yards on the season, with five touchdowns on the ground. Ealy also hauled in 32 catches for 218 yards and two TDs. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native averaged 103.7 all-purpose yards per game in 2021. Ealy finished his Ole Miss career with 26 total touchdowns.



Sanders started 10 games at receiver for the Rebels last season, tallying 24 catches for 549 yards and four TDs. His 22.9 yards per reception led the SEC and ranked third in FBS. The Hogansville, Georgia, native finished his Rebel career with 1,453 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through 45 career games.



Williams took home All-America honors from multiple publications following a 2021 season in which he tied the school record with 10.5 sacks. His 57 total tackles were the most by a Rebel defensive lineman since 2018. Williams led the Rebels in both tackles for loss (14.0) and forced fumbles (4).

