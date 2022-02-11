Friday, February 11, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootball

Chad Kelly Signs with CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

0
57

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League on Thursday.

Kelly announced on social media how excited he is to return to the gridiron.

Courtesy of Instagram

In 2017, the Buffalo, New York, native was 253rd overall selection by the Denver Broncos. Kelly spent two seasons in Denver prior to being with the Indianapolis Colts from 2019-20.

With the Colts in 2019, Kelly had two starts passed for 583 yards and two touchdowns with two rushing touchdowns.

At Ole Miss, Kelly started all 22 games in his career and finished ranked in the Top 10 in school history in career passing yards (3rd), pass attempts (7th), completions (4th), passing TDs (3rd), total offense (3rd) and TDs responsible for (3rd). 

Previous articleKindergarten Teacher Aimee Brewer as the District’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Next articleOle Miss Men’s Basketball Travels to Mizzou

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles