Chad Kelly Signs with CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League on Thursday.

Kelly announced on social media how excited he is to return to the gridiron.

Man I am so fired up !!!! Let’s gooo Toronto !!! I’m so ready to get up there and win !!! — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) February 10, 2022

Courtesy of Instagram

In 2017, the Buffalo, New York, native was 253rd overall selection by the Denver Broncos. Kelly spent two seasons in Denver prior to being with the Indianapolis Colts from 2019-20.

With the Colts in 2019, Kelly had two starts passed for 583 yards and two touchdowns with two rushing touchdowns.

At Ole Miss, Kelly started all 22 games in his career and finished ranked in the Top 10 in school history in career passing yards (3rd), pass attempts (7th), completions (4th), passing TDs (3rd), total offense (3rd) and TDs responsible for (3rd).