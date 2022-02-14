Ole Miss Soccer Releases 2022 Spring Slate

Ole Miss soccer head coach Matt Mott announced on Monday that the team will take the pitch five teams this spring.

The Rebels will play four matches at home. The spring slate will kick off on the road, making the short trip north to Memphis to take on the Memphis Tigers on Feb. 24 before returning to Oxford for four matches in March and April.



The home fans will get their first chance to see the squad in action on March 3 when Ole Miss welcomes Samford to Oxford for a match, marking the only action of the month of March for the Rebels. Following an extended break, the Rebs will return to the pitch at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium on April 9, taking on Southern Miss.



A reverse fixture with the Memphis Tigers will take place on April 19, marking the second derby matchup of the spring for the two teams. Ole Miss closes out the spring schedule with another familiar foe on April 23, battling SEC foe LSU in Oxford.

Staff Report