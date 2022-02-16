Ole Miss’ Andrea Lignell Named Co-SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week

Ole Miss women’s golf junior Andrea Lignell was recognized as Co-SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.

The honor comes following a week that saw Lignell earn a 12th place finish at the Lamkin Invitational in Rancho Santa Fe, California, closing her tournament with a season-low three-round score of 222 (+6). This week’s award will be shared between Lignell and Georgia’s Jenny Bae.

In order to earn her fourth top 20 finish of the 2021-22 season, Lignell battled both a talented field and a Tuesday rainstorm to shoot a team-leading round of 75 (+3) on the final day of competition. Lignell would finish higher than 13 golfers that were ranked in the Golfstat Top 100 NCAA Individual Rankings, five of whom were in Golfstat’s Top 25.

Lignell would end the Lamkin Invitational with a team-high 10 total birdies, while securing the highest individual finish on the leaderboard for the Rebels. This marks the third tournament of the 2021-22 season in which Lignell has earned the highest Ole Miss individual tournament finish.

With this finish marking the 15th top 20 finish of her Ole Miss career, Lignell has now finished within the top 20 for the fourth consecutive tournament, dating back to her 14th place finish at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in October.

Lignell and the Rebels return to action Feb. 21 for the ICON Invitational in Humble, Texas.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports