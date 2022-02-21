Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Ole Miss Softball Postponed Home Opener

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball has postponed their home season opener against Southern Mississippi due to inclement weather in the Oxford area on Tuesday. The game has now been rescheduled to March 8 at 6 p.m. 

Ole Miss (8-3) is coming off of a 4-1 weekend at the Troy Invitational. 

The Rebels will now make their home debut on March 2against Southeast Missouri at 6 p.m. Ole Miss will turn its attention to the UCF Knights Classic this weekend in Orlando, Florida, opening the tournament with games against James Madison and UCF.

This weekend the Rebels will head Orlando, Florida to play in the Knights Classic  that begins on Friday. 

Latest articles