Trachsel Earns 400th Career Victory As Rebels Shutout Samford 

Jamie Trachsel picked up her 400th career victory as a head coach as the Rebels shutout Samford 2-0 to close out an undefeated weekend at the Ole Miss Classic Sunday afternoon.

The milestone victory for Trachsel gives her 400 career wins in her 11th season as a head coach. She now owns a 400-210-1 record (.655) at the collegiate level and is 54-26 (.675) with the Rebels.

Catelyn Riley was dominant in the circle, going the distance for her first career complete-game shutout. The freshman faced 25 batters in the effort, only allowing three hits. Offensively, Nyomi Jones came up clutch to deliver an RBI single to break the tie in the fifth.

Ole Miss and Samford were locked in a pitchers’ duel early as both teams went in order in the opening frame. The Bulldogs managed to get hits in both the second and third innings to put runners on base, but Riley and the Rebel defense locked. A pair of groundouts stranded two in the second, and KK Esparza threw out a Samford baserunner to end the third.

Paige Smith and the defense came up big again in the top of the fifth. Following a leadoff single, the Bulldogs attempted a sacrifice, but Smith sniffed it out and rolled the double play, firing the ball to Mikayla Allee at second, who rifled it over to Angelina DeLeon covering at first.

In the bottom half of the inning, Sydney Gutierrez recorded the first hit of the afternoon with a bloop single down the left field line. Looking to capitalize, Trachsel brought freshman Brooke Barnard in to pinch run. DeLeon dropped a single in the right-center gap to put two on with one out, and Esparza moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Jones smacked an RBI single to the shortstop, who made a diving play and had no chance to get the speedy center fielder. DeLeon then came home to make it a 2-0 affair on a wild pitch the very next at bat.

With a two-run lead, Riley cruised through the final two innings with some help from her defense. She closed out the ballgame with her first strikeout of the afternoon to clinch the shutout and Trachsel’s 400th victory.

