With inclement weather forecasted in the Oxford area, Ole Miss softball’s Tuesday midweek with Southern Miss has been cancelled.



The Rebels will next face off against Stephen F. Austin in a three-game series beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. CT, followed by a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The series is scheduled to air on SEC Network +.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports