Kiffin, Ole Miss Leaders Visiting Fans on BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip

Lane Kiffin and other Ole Miss coaches and campus leaders will be visiting fans at nine stops over the coming months in the 10th annual edition of the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip.



The yearly caravan will also feature basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin , Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter , Chancellor Glenn Boyce and other university guests.



The first RRT event is set for Tuesday, March 22 as part of the Ole Miss-Memphis baseball game at Autozone Park. Other spring destinations include Dallas (March 30), Nashville (April 6). Birmingham (April 13) and a brief appearance at Oxford’s Double Decker Arts Festival (April 23). The tour will pick back up in June with Jackson (June 7), Pascagoula (June 9), Tupelo (June 14) and Corinth (June 16).



For tickets and details, visit rebelroadtrip.com.



In addition to the speakers, the meetings provide a social hour for local Rebel fans, including photo opportunities with the Egg Bowl and other trophies and the Ole Miss spirit groups. Fans will also enjoy refreshments, merchandise, posters, an exciting video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation, the Alumni Association and other campus groups.



2022 BANCORPSOUTH REBEL ROAD TRIP

Tuesday, March 22, 5 p.m. – Memphis (Autozone Park, Bowtie Bar)

Wednesday, March 30, 6 p.m. – Dallas (Clubs of Prestonwood)

Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m. – Nashville (Nissan Stadium, West Club)

Wednesday, April 13, 5:30 p.m. – Birmingham (Fennec)

Saturday, April 23, 7:45 p.m. (approx.) – Oxford (Double Decker Arts Festival)

Tuesday, June 7, 5:30 p.m. – Jackson (Country Club of Jackson)

Thursday, June 9, 5:30 p.m. – Pascagoula (Hilton Garden Inn)

Tuesday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. – Tupelo (Bancorpsouth Arena, Cherry Pine Lounge)

Thursday, June 16, 5:30 p.m. – Corinth (Crossroads Arena)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports