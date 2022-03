March 11, 2022- Samaj Pettis signs track scholarship with Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss.

Seated, L to R: Samaj Pettis, Sonja Pettis. Standing: Coach Chris Patton.

Semaj Pettis, a sprinter from Oxford High School, signed with Hinds Community College and will be majoring in Psychology. Pettis is a 3-time all-region runner and is currently one of the top sprinters in the state of Mississippi. She has personal records of 7.99 in the 60-meter dash, 1 min in the 400-meter dash, 12.98 in the 100-meter dash, and 26.18 in the 200-meter dash.

Courtesy of Oxford High School