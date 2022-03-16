Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Topgolf Live Event at Ole Miss Postponed 

The Topgolf Live event scheduled for March 24-27 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. 
 
Anyone who has previously purchased a ticket will receive a refund which will be processed immediately and typically appears in accounts in 2-3 business days. Customers who do not receive refunds within 10 business days should contact Topgolf at live.sales@revelxp.com
 
Equipment needed to construct Topgolf Live was damaged in an auto accident, making it unavailable for use. 
 
On behalf of Topgolf, we apologize to the Ole Miss and Topgolf fans who we know were looking forward to joining us.

Please stay tuned for updates once a new date has been confirmed.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

