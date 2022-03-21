Ole Miss Rifle’s Derting, Horvath and O’Neel Earn All-American Honors

After wrapping up its season with a fourth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championship and a share of the GARC regular season crown, three Rebels were honored as CRCA All-Americans, and assistant coach JP Lucas was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Lea Horvath didn’t slow down in her sophomore campaign. The Komárom, Hungary, native was among the nation’s top shooters throughout the entire 2021-22 season. On top of earning GARC Shooter of the Year, Horvath was named a unanimous All-American by the College Rifle Coaches Association, earning a trio of nods in smallbore, air rifle and aggregate. She has now collected six total All-American honors in her time in Oxford.

Junior Claire O’Neel picked up First Team All-American honors in air rifle this season after improving her average by nearly five points from last season. O’Neel was one of the Rebels’ most consistent shooters in the discipline and was on the verge of perfection twice, posting career-high scores of 599 at Memphis and the GARC Championships.

Kristen Derting capped off a strong junior year with the fourth All-American nod of her career. The Salem, Oregon, product grabbed second team smallbore All-American honors after establishing herself as one of the top shooters in the nation. Derting wrapped up the season with a 586.0 average, the 12th best nationally.

Rounding out the Rebels honorees was assistant coach JP Lucas, who was recognized as Assistant Coach of the Year for the second straight season by his peers. Under Lucas and head coach Marsha Beasley, the Rebels have proven that they are one of the top programs in the country.

