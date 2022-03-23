No. 1 Ole Miss Defeats Memphis, 11-8

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 1 Ole Miss returned home to Swayze Field and defeated the Memphis Tigers 11-8 on Wednesday.

Ole Miss (16-4, 2-1 SEC) had a seven-run second inning over the Tigers. Ten batters came up to the plate in the frame. The Rebels left fielder Kemp Alderman led the inning off with a double. Jacob Gonzalez delivered a two-RBI single and Justin Bench followed two sluggers later with a two-RBI base knock.

The Rebels starter right-hander Jack Washburn made quick work of the Memphis Tigers batters to open the game.

Memphis (12-6) took the lead in the game in the second as four runs came across the plate all capped off by a two-run home run to left field off the barrel of Brennan Dubose.

The Rebels added two runs in the third inning. Designated hitter Ben Van Cleve opened the inning with a base knock and then Gonzalez delivered a one-out hit.

Gonzalez finished the night going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI. While Bench went 3-for-3 against the Tigers with two runs, three RBIs and a double.

Washburn worked 3.1 innings allowed five runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

Coach Mike Bianco made the call to the bullpen and brought in Riley Maddox. Maddox (1-0) tossed 1.2 innings with no runs on a hit and four strikeouts to pick up the win.

In the sixth, after a Rebel pitching change to Mason Nichols in the sixth. Nichols logged 1.1 innings surrendered a run on a hit and faced five Tiger sluggers.

Memphis scratched for a run on a solo shot by Ian Bibilioni in the sixth.

The true freshman Hunter Elliott made an appearance out of the pen in the seventh. Elliott worked 0.2 innings and struck out both hitters faced.

Memphis scored its two runs in the eighth.

The Rebels pitching staff retired a total of Tiger hitters by strikeout.

Ole Miss steps back into conference action this weekend as they welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers into Swayze Field. The first pitch of the three-game series is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.