Future Rebel Isabella Fierro to Take Part in LPGA’s Chevron Championship

Ole Miss women’s golf transfer Isabella Fierro is set to take part in the 2022 Chevron Championship LPGA TOUR major event, which will take place March 31-April 3, in Rancho Mirage, California.

All four days of the event, which will be held at Mission Hills Country Club, on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course, are set to be televised on Golf Channel. Coverage for Thursday and Friday’s opening rounds will begin at 11 a.m. CT.

This marks the first time a Rebel has appeared in an LPGA major championship event since Dori Carter took part in the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, where she failed to make the cut scoring a 148 (+6) over the opening two rounds.

Fierro, a three-year letterwinner with Oklahoma State, earned third team All-America honors from Golfweek following her sophomore campaign in 2020. She also garnered honorable mention All-America accolades from the WGCA in 2021 and 2020.

In her seven tournament appearances for the Cowgirls during the 2021-22 season, Fierro would log a stroke average of 70.78, while also earning four finishes in the top 10 and six in the top 20.

As an amateur, Fierro has seen a vast amount of success on the course, including advancing in the U.S. Women’s Amateur to the Quarterfinals in 2017, as well as the Round of 16 in 2020 and 2018. Fierro will participate in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for the third straight year when she travels to the prestigious tournament at the end of this month.

Representing her home nation of Mexico, Fierro finished second at the 2021 Spirit International Golf Championship, shooting 7-under on the week. Fierro also holds the title of Mexican Junior National Champion, having won the individual title a total of three times in four years prior to attending Oklahoma State. She also participated in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Fierro is set to join the Rebels for the 2022-23 season later this fall, as the Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico, native announced her commitment to transfer to Ole Miss just two weeks ago.

