Ole Miss Men’s Tennis No. 43, Women’s Tennis No. 51 in New ITA Rankings

Ole Miss men’s and women’s tennis fell slightly in the rankings this week, with the men’s team now at No. 43 and the women’s team at No. 51 in the ITA Team Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point released on Wednesday.

Men’s tennis fell back four positions from No. 39 to No. 43 this week. The 11-9 Rebels received 18.5 points (max 100) in the poll. The Rebels have been ranked in the top-40 all season up to this week’s rankings.

The Rebels lost both matches last weekend, falling at home to No. 28 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky.

Next up for the men’s team is a home match versus No. 9 Georgia on Friday followed by a dual at No. 35 Mississippi State on Sunday.

Women’s tennis fell seven spots in the team leaderboards to No. 51. The 8-8 Rebels received 13.119 ranking points and are just behind No. 50 Kansas State (13.661 points).

Rebels women’s tennis also fell twice last weekend to two ranked opponents. Ole Miss fell at both No. 16 Florida and No. 42 South Carolina. The Rebels are now 8-8 overall this year.

Women’s tennis is set to renew its rivalry with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday. The Rebels host the Bulldogs at home at 1 p.m. CT.

The full men’s ITA Team Rankings can be found here.

The full women’s ITA Team Rankings can be found here.

