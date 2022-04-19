Ole Miss’ Julia Johnson Selected to Team USA for 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup

Ole Miss women’s golf senior Julia Johnson has been selected to be part of Team USA at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup as coaches’ pick, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

The annual tournament, held this year in Vandœuvres, Switzerland, features both men’s and women’s collegiate golfers from the United States facing off against their international counterparts in a team competition. Team USA currently leads the all-time series 13-11-1.

A member of the 2021 NCAA National Championship squad at Ole Miss, as well as being a two-time All-American in 2020 and 2021, Johnson currently sits either tied or in sole possession of every Ole Miss women’s golf program record, including career stroke average (72.63), individual tournament victories (4), and career top-5 finishes (18). Johnson also recently earned a ninth-place finish at the 2022 SEC Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, marking her fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the SEC Championship tournament.

This marks the third consecutive Palmer Cup that Johnson has been selected to, having been a member of the 2021 and 2020 Team USA squads. The 2021 installment saw Johnson and Team USA capture a 33-27 victory over Team International in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup is set to run July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Genève in Vandœuvres, Switzerland. Golf Channel coverage of the tournament is still to be announced.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports