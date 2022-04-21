Ole Miss Men’s Basketball No. 12 in Latest 2022 ESPN Recruiting Class Rankings

Ole Miss men’s basketball made the largest improvement of any school in the nation in the latest edition of the 2022 ESPN recruiting class rankings, going from unranked to a No. 12 slot in the country as released by ESPN on Wednesday.

Helping make that leap are three current ESPN Top-100 signees for the Rebels – No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 186, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) – all four of whom are also designated as four-star prospects by ESPN. Caldwell and Ewin were early signees last November, while Abram was announced back on April 13.

Ole Miss stands as one of five SEC schools to make the latest top-25, sitting fourth-best behind Arkansas (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3) and Kentucky (No. 6), and ahead of Auburn (No. 17).

In total, Ole Miss has signed six total new additions for the 2022-23 campaign: Abram, Caldwell, Ewin, fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy), Jackson State graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi) and Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas).

