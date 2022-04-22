Rebel Great Jennifer Gillom Named a Nominee for the 2022 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Class

As one of the most decorated athletes in Ole Miss history, Jennifer Gillom’s career continues to be recognized as the Olympian has been named a nominee for the 2022 class at the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.



The second leading scorer in Rebel women’s basketball history spent five seasons of her WNBA career as a member of the Phoenix Mercury from 1997-2002, making a tremendous impact on the growth of the league. The Abbeville, Mississippi, native was the second WNBA player to reach 1,000 points and still remains one of the top-20 rebounders in league history. She led the Mercury to a WNBA Finals appearance in 1998, the same season where she was named the WNBA MVP Runner-Up.



Gillom remained prevalent throughout the Arizona sports community after her playing career, as the head girls’ basketball coach at Xavier College Preparatory from 2004-2008, then returning in 2017 where she remains today.



The member of the 1988 Gold Medal Olympic team was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and then the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.



Established in 1957, the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame continually recognizes those who have contributed to athletic success throughout the Grand Canyon State. Voting for the 2022 class can be accessed here and is open through May 4.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports