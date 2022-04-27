Machalova No. 44, Ole Miss Women’s Tennis No. 50 in Latest ITA Rankings

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis (13-11, 5-8 SEC) moved back four overall positions in the ITA Collegiate Tennis national Team Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point this week, released on Wednesday morning.

The Rebels contested the No. 31 Vanderbilt Commodores in the second round of the SEC Championships last Thursday, falling 4-2. Ole Miss ended the regular season with a 4-1 loss to Vanderbilt on the road. Ole Miss performed strong in the second-half of the 2022 season, winning five of its last eight matches.

No. 1 Singles player Sabina Machalova advanced four rankings better in this week’s ranking from No. 48 to No. 44 nationally. Machalova earned a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory versus Vanderbilt’s No. 41 Anna Ross in the SEC Tournament. She has won four of her last five matches, all by straight sets, including two wins versus ranked opponents. Machalova has earned a 22-12 singles record this season and looks to qualify for the NCAA Singles Championships for the second consecutive year. Selections for this years’ 64-participant tournament will be released on Tuesday, May 3.

Machalova and No. 1 Doubles partner Rachel Krzyzak fell back seven spots in the ITA Doubles Rankings to No. 87 this week. The ITA Doubles Rankings include the top-90 collegiate teams in the country.

The full women’s ITA Rankings can be found here:

Up Next: The Rebels turn their attention to the NCAA Team Tournament selection show, featured live on the NCAA website next Monday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. CT. No. 50 Ole Miss looks to qualify at-large in the 64-team field. The Rebels reached the Round of 64 in 2021.

The link to watch the NCAA live feed.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports