Friday, April 29, 2022
22 Ole Miss Student-Athletes on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

The Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll on Friday. Ole Miss had 22 student-athletes on the list.

The 22 Rebels comes from women’s basketball, men’s basketball and rifle over the winter sport calendar.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuins squad led the way with 10 players: Shakira Austin – Multi-Disciplinary Studies, Jordan Berry- Chemical Engineering, Jacorriah Bracey- Exercise Science, Snudda Collins – Psychology, Tiya Douglas – Psychology, Donnetta Johnson- Journalism, Caitlin McGee- General Business, Andeija Puckett- Masters in Criminal Justice, Mimi Reid- Masters in Criminal Justice, Madison Scott- Psychology.

The rifle team had seven members: Abby Buesseler- Biological Science & Biochemistry,  Kristen Derting- Hospitality Management, Martina Gratz- General Business, Lea Horvath – General Business, Meagan Taylor – Biological Science, Erin Walsh – Biological Science and Sociology, Jillian Zakreski – Criminal Justice.

Men’s basketball had five players on the list: Robert Allen – Multi-Disciplinary Studies, Austin Crowley – Multi-Disciplinary Studies, Sammy Hunter – Multi-Disciplinary Studies, John McBride Accountancy and Matthew Murrell – Exercise Science.

A total of 800 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the winter list released today, which covers the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Staff Report

