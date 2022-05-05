Reid, Savino Named Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners

Mimi Reid of Ole Miss women’s basketball and Ben Savino of Ole Miss men’s track & field and cross country have been named Ole Miss winners of the Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award for 2021-22, the conference announced on Thursday.

The award honors one male and female student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 member institutions. The school award winners are nominees for the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year Award, which will be announced later in May. School winners receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship, and the winners of the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year each receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship, both provided by the SEC.

Throughout her four-year playing career in Oxford, Reid appeared on the court in 118 games for the Rebels, making 100 starts. The Bronx, N.Y. native accounted for 487 assists in her career, recording at least 100 per season. In 2021-22, Reid averaged 3.6 dimes a game and dished out a season-high nine against LA Tech. Reid recorded five or more assists in 13 games this past season, leading the Rebels as a squad.

Off the court, Reid was named a two-time SEC Community Service Team member throughout her time at Ole Miss. Most recently, she participated in the “So You Want to be A Coach” program at the Women’s Final Four.

Savino helped lead the Rebel men to their first two SEC cross country titles in overall program history in 2018 and 2019, while also being named to the NCAA All-South Region team twice. Savino was also recognized for his accolades in the classroom, earning USTFCCCA All-Academic honors three times.

The Cary, North Carolina, native earned his undergraduate degree in 2021 in mechanical engineering and is currently pursuing his PhD in engineering science. Last month, Savino was named a finalist for the prestigious NCAA Walter Byers Scholarship that is awarded annually to one male and one female student athlete in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and potential for success in graduate study.

The SEC Community Service Postgraduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

2021-22 Women’s Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners

Griffin James, Gymnastics, Alabama

Paris Peoples, Track & Field, Arkansas

Allie Riddle, Gymnastics, Auburn

Bettina Boszormenyi, Swimming & Diving, Florida

Miller Lantis, Equestrian, Georgia

Riley Gaines, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Shelbi Sunseri, Softball, LSU

Mimi Reid, Basketball, Ole Miss

Ashley Melcherts, Track & Field, Mississippi State

Ellie Wright, Tennis, Missouri

Briana Reckling, Track & Field, South Carolina

Lindsey Morrissett, Rowing, Tennessee

Rhian Murphy, Equestrian, Texas A&M

Abby Burke, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt

2021-22 Men’s Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners

Patrick Kaukovalta, Tennis, Alabama

Joshua Bortnick, Tennis, Arkansas

Conner Pruitt, Swimming & Diving, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Basketball, Florida

Keegan Walsh, Swimming & Diving, Georgia

Mason Hazelwood, Baseball, Kentucky

Nick Watson, Tennis, LSU

Ben Savino, Track & Field, Ole Miss

Jaylon Reed, Football, Mississippi State

Dawson Downing, Football, Missouri

David Olds, Track & Field, South Carolina

Spencer Cross, Golf, Tennessee

Rody Barker, Baseball, Texas A&M

Lucas Mowery, Track & Field, Vanderbilt

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports