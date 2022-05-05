Reid, Savino Named Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners

Mimi Reid of Ole Miss women’s basketball and Ben Savino of Ole Miss men’s track & field and cross country have been named Ole Miss winners of the Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award for 2021-22, the conference announced on Thursday.
The award honors one male and female student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 member institutions. The school award winners are nominees for the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year Award, which will be announced later in May. School winners receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship, and the winners of the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year each receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship, both provided by the SEC.
Throughout her four-year playing career in Oxford, Reid appeared on the court in 118 games for the Rebels, making 100 starts. The Bronx, N.Y. native accounted for 487 assists in her career, recording at least 100 per season. In 2021-22, Reid averaged 3.6 dimes a game and dished out a season-high nine against LA Tech. Reid recorded five or more assists in 13 games this past season, leading the Rebels as a squad.
Off the court, Reid was named a two-time SEC Community Service Team member throughout her time at Ole Miss. Most recently, she participated in the “So You Want to be A Coach” program at the Women’s Final Four.
Savino helped lead the Rebel men to their first two SEC cross country titles in overall program history in 2018 and 2019, while also being named to the NCAA All-South Region team twice. Savino was also recognized for his accolades in the classroom, earning USTFCCCA All-Academic honors three times.
The Cary, North Carolina, native earned his undergraduate degree in 2021 in mechanical engineering and is currently pursuing his PhD in engineering science. Last month, Savino was named a finalist for the prestigious NCAA Walter Byers Scholarship that is awarded annually to one male and one female student athlete in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and potential for success in graduate study.
The SEC Community Service Postgraduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.
2021-22 Women’s Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners
Griffin James, Gymnastics, Alabama
Paris Peoples, Track & Field, Arkansas
Allie Riddle, Gymnastics, Auburn
Bettina Boszormenyi, Swimming & Diving, Florida
Miller Lantis, Equestrian, Georgia
Riley Gaines, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky
Shelbi Sunseri, Softball, LSU
Mimi Reid, Basketball, Ole Miss
Ashley Melcherts, Track & Field, Mississippi State
Ellie Wright, Tennis, Missouri
Briana Reckling, Track & Field, South Carolina
Lindsey Morrissett, Rowing, Tennessee
Rhian Murphy, Equestrian, Texas A&M
Abby Burke, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt
2021-22 Men’s Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners
Patrick Kaukovalta, Tennis, Alabama
Joshua Bortnick, Tennis, Arkansas
Conner Pruitt, Swimming & Diving, Auburn
Anthony Duruji, Basketball, Florida
Keegan Walsh, Swimming & Diving, Georgia
Mason Hazelwood, Baseball, Kentucky
Nick Watson, Tennis, LSU
Ben Savino, Track & Field, Ole Miss
Jaylon Reed, Football, Mississippi State
Dawson Downing, Football, Missouri
David Olds, Track & Field, South Carolina
Spencer Cross, Golf, Tennessee
Rody Barker, Baseball, Texas A&M
Lucas Mowery, Track & Field, Vanderbilt
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports