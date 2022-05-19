Ole Miss Athletics Communications Earns FWAA Super 11 Award

The Ole Miss athletics communications department was recognized for its hard work during the 2021 football season Thursday, earning a “Super 11” distinction from the Football Writers Association of America.



The award is presented annually to the 11 best performing sports information departments in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.



Ole Miss, which was named to the Super 11 list for the second time (2013 season), was one of only two Southeastern Conference programs honored for the 2021 season, along with South Carolina. The field also consists of Colorado, Clemson, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, Miami, Navy, Nebraska and New Mexico.



“We want to thank the FWAA for recognizing our staff’s dedication and including them among the best in the nation,” said Kyle Campbell , assistant athletic director for brand strategy. “Our team works hard to support the media, and we appreciate the bright light that they shine on our student-athletes and programs.



“In the ever-changing media landscape, we are grateful for the personal relationships we maintain in the industry and look forward to helping them continue to tell the stories of our Rebels.”



The Ole Miss athletics media relations department includes Campbell, Brad Sheffield , Alex Sims , Mitch Praxl , Tyler Wooten , Madeline Marshall and Connor Allen . Graduate assistants Zane Goedderz and Alex Kirsch , along with countless student assistants, were also key to the operation. Legendary former sports information director Langston Rogers continues to provide support as a special assistant to the athletics director.



Criteria in determining the winners not only included how press boxes/operations were run, but the quality and timeliness of information provided, the amount of information presented and appropriately updated on websites, personal responsiveness to media inquiries, as well as the accessibility of players, head and assistant coaches.



In addition, SID press boxes were judged on how well they maintained in terms of neutrality, pool reporters and noise level that could affect a media person’s ability to do his or her job. In recent years, the availability of nearby press parking has become a plus.



In January 2009, the FWAA formed the first Super 11 Committee. The concept is supported by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The FWAA has awarded Super 11 to 77 different programs over the years.



Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America consists of journalists, broadcasters, publicists, photographers and key executives in all areas of college football. The FWAA works to govern media access and game-day operations while presenting awards and honors, including an annual FWAA All-America Team.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics