Ole Miss Soccer Signs Arkansas State Transfer Hailey Cloud

Ole Miss head soccer coach Matt Mott announced the addition of Arkansas State transfer Hailey Cloud on Wednesday.



With the addition, the Rebels bring in a talented defender with three years of eligibility remaining. As a second-year freshman, the Union, Missouri, native earned Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and was also a First Team All-Sun Belt selection.



“Me and my staff could not be more excited to add Hailey to our team,” Mott said. “She comes to us in a successful, wonderfully coached team in Arkansas State. We’ve even gotten to see Hailey up close and personal the last two seasons in two really hard-fought battles and know how talented of a player she is. As a holding midfielder, Hailey will add a lot of experience and savvy play to our squad. We can’t wait to get her on campus.”



Starting all 18 matches during the 2021 season as a defensive midfielder, Cloud led the Red Wolves with 949 minutes over 10 Sun Belt matches, helping A-State to a conference-low 1.13 goals against average. Setting up Arkansas State’s defensive shape, Cloud was a stalwart for a Red Wolves squad that captured it’s second-straight conference championship, chipping in two assists.



Cloud started 16 of 17 matches during the 2020-21 split season as a true freshman, finishing fourth on the team in points with two goals and an assist for five total. The Union High School product helped the defense post seven shutouts in eight league games and 11 clean sheets for the season. For her efforts, Cloud was named a Second Team All-Sun Belt honoree and a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-Region selection. Cloud also reeled in A-State Athletics Female Freshman of the Year at annual “stAte Awards”.

Courtesy of OleMissSports