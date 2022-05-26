Times, TV Announced for Four Ole Miss Football Games

Kickoff times and TV assignments for 2022 Ole Miss football games against Troy, Central, Arkansas and Mississippi State were announced Thursday by the Southeastern Conference and ESPN.



Ole Miss will kick off the season at home on Sept. 3 against Troy. Game time is slated for 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.



The Rebels return back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium the following week (Sept. 10) to play host to Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. The contest will be available on ESPN+ and SECN+.



Ole Miss will hit the road for the first time Sept. 17 as the Rebels travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Kick is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ABC. The 2022 meeting will be fifth all-time meeting between the two schools and the first regular-season game in the series since 1946.



The annual Battle for the Golden Egg against Mississippi State will be played Nov. 24, in Oxford, at 6 p.m. The Thanksgiving affair will once again be broadcast on ESPN. The game will be the 119th all-time meeting in one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 advantage in the series dating back to 1901, including a 22-12-3 mark in Oxford.



