Ole Miss Athletics Continuing Capital Campaign with New Timeline

With the college athletics landscape experiencing dramatic changes, Ole Miss is altering its capital campaign timeline to adapt.



With the extensive overhaul of the Manning Center well underway, the Champions. Now. campaign is moving forward with several large projects on the docket. However, among those objectives, one significant change is delaying construction plans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.



“While the timeline is being adjusted, we look forward to seeing Vaught-Hemingway and the rest of our facility progress all become reality in the years ahead,” said Keith Carter , Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “College athletics has seen tremendous priority shifts in recent months which affect our campaign strategy. Those changes are coupled with global financial obstacles related to interest rates, construction costs, supply chains, etc. In addition, more Foundation dollars are needed to assist teams with their growing operations budgets that are being impacted by inflation.”



Along with the two football projects, other key plans of Champions. Now. include renovations of Oxford-University Stadium, Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, Ole Miss Softball Complex and Ole Miss Golf Complex. The campaign, which launched January 1, has already generated $40 million in donations.

For detailed information and to contribute to the campaign, visit ChampionsNowOleMiss.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports