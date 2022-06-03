Eckford, Savino Named to SEC Community Service Team

Ole Miss track & field seniors Jayda Eckford and Ben Savino have been named to the SEC Community Service Team, the conference announced Thursday.

Eckford was part of numerous efforts throughout the year to represent the Rebel women on the Community Service team, including: being a key contributor to all community service efforts provided by Ole Miss Athletics; helping raise awareness of sexual violence at the annual Take Back the Night event; helping collect and donate more than 5,000 non-perishable food items for the children of Tunica and Quitman counties via the Feed the ‘Sip initiative; serving alongside other athletes and department staff at the Adopt-a-Basket initiative, which annually donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community; reading alongside other Ole Miss student-athletes at Reading with the Rebels, which travels to elementary school across the LOU community; participating in the collection for the university’s annual Books and Bears drive, which is hosted to honor facilities workers on campus; assisting with the coordination and execution of The Great 38, which is an annual road race in Oxford; helping coordinate and assist with children’s activities at the YMCA Kids Fitness Camp; helping distribute candy and organize games at Ole Miss Athletics’ annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event; helping collect personal hygiene products that were donated to the campus Violence and Prevention Offices; and assisting with recreational activities for the Leap Frog after-school children’s program.

Savino, likewise, led the Rebel men with several efforts, including: helping collect and donate more than 5,000 non-perishable food items for the children of Tunica and Quitman counties via the Feed the ‘Sip initiative; serving alongside other athletes and department staff at the Adopt-a-Basket initiative, which annually donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community; reading alongside other Ole Miss student-athletes at Reading with the Rebels, which travels to elementary school across the LOU community; assisting with the coordination and execution of The Great 38, which is an annual road race in Oxford; helping coordinate and assist with children’s activities at the YMCA Kids Fitness Camp; helping distribute candy and organize games at Ole Miss Athletics’ annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event; and helping collect personal hygiene products that were donated to the campus Violence and Prevention Offices.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports