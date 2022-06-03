Women’s Basketball’s Bojan Jankovic to Serve as the Serbian U20 National Team Head Coach

One of the newest additions to the Rebel women’s basketball family, assistant coach Bojan Jankovic is set to spend his summer in Europe as the head coach of the Serbian U20 National team.



Jankovic has been involved with Serbian basketball at its highest levels, serving as an assistant coach with the Serbian Senior national team from 2013-2017. Over four years, Jankovic assisted Serbian women’s basketball to win its first two medals in the sport for the country. In 2015, Serbia claimed gold at the European Championship to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. In Rio in 2016, Serbia won its first Olympic medal for women’s basketball, taking home the bronze.



The U20 team will spend the summer working to capture the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship. Serbia is slated to compete in Division A, which consists of the top-16 teams throughout Europe, where Serbia is looking to claim its first championship title since 2011.



The 2022 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship begins July 8, in Sopron, Hungary.

