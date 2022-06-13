Debro Named Ole Miss Associate General Counsel for Athletics

Angela “Ane” Redmond Debro, a Greenville, Mississippi, native and experienced lawyer with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry, has been named associate general counsel for athletics at the University of Mississippi.

Debro brings more than 25 years of progressive legal experience and expertise to Ole Miss from a career in various state and federal governmental agencies, as well as many years served at the university level.

“I am thrilled about joining the Ole Miss family,” Debro said. “As the daughter of educators, one of which was a former coach and the mother of two former student-athletes, education and athletics have always played a significant role in my life.

“Serving in this position allows me to combine my profession with my passion – supporting student-athletes by helping them succeed in the classroom, competition, and life.”

In her role, Debro will work on a daily basis with the Ole Miss Athletics leadership team, providing advice and counsel on various legal, regulatory, compliance, and administrative matter related to Ole Miss Athletics. Debro will work out of the athletics administration building, but will report to the university’s general counsel and will collaborate with them to provide legal education and support

“We are excited to add Ane’s expertise and skills to our leadership team,” said Keith Carter , Ole Miss’ vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. “She provides a rich background in legal matters related to all areas of higher education. Ane will be a valued member of both the athletics department and the university’s legal team.”

Debro comes to Ole Miss from Alabama A&M, where she most recently served her alma mater as general counsel for over 12 years.

At Alabama A&M, she handled matters dealing with compliance with accreditation standards, NCAA compliance, employee grievances, EEOC charges of discrimination, real estate acquisitions, as well as issues surrounding federal grants and contracts and patent and trademark issues. Debro also served as an assistant professor for four years in AAMU’s College of Business and Public Affairs.

Prior to Alabama A&M, Debro was an assistant United States attorney for eight years, based out of Huntsville, Alabama. Before that, she also spent nearly eight years as an assistant district attorney in Alabama’s Madison and Jefferson County.

Debro graduated magna cum laude from Alabama A&M in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. In 1994, Debro obtained a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. In 2020, she obtained a Master of Law in Cybersecurity Law from the University of Maryland.

Debro has also received training in various higher education areas, including at Harvard University, receiving certificates in educational management and crisis leadership.

She is the wife of J. Mark Debro, Esq. and the mother of two, John Mark, II and Lara Page.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports