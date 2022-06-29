Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Receives 2022-23 SEC Opponent Designations

Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its slate of SEC opponents for the 2022-23 season, as the conference announced matchups for all 14 SEC schools on Wednesday morning.

The Rebels will have in-season home-and-homes with Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina. Additional home games for Ole Miss include Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M, with further road trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss enters year five under head coach Kermit Davis, and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomoreDaeshun Ruffin – as well as eight brand new additions.

The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Alabama); and Buffalo transfer Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season go on sale this Friday, July 1. Dates, times and TV assignments for both the non-conference and SEC seasons will be announced separately over the coming months.

2022-23 SEC Home Assignments

Auburn

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

2022-23 SEC Away Assignments

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports