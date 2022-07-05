Five Rebels Participate in SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council Meetings

Sixty-five Southeastern Conference student-athletes including five from Ole Miss, participated in a meeting of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council at the SEC offices last weekend.



Meeting attendees included representatives from the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) in volleyball’s Samantha Schnitta and cross country and track and field’s Loral Winn, Football Leadership Council’s KD Hill as well as Matthew Murrell and Madison Scott from the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council.

During the two-day meeting, the Council heard a leadership presentation from Clay Scroggins and participated in a mental health discussion with Nafis Ricks. The student-athletes were also updated on the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and discussed SAAC programming on SEC campuses. The agenda also included a conversation with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and updates on the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice and SEC and NCAA legislative items.



Student-Athlete Leadership Councils were introduced in 2016 for the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball, which, in addition to SAAC, provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports