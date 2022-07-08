Friday, July 8, 2022
Ole Miss Gets Commitment from Rashaud Marshall

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball program picks up commitment out of Rashaud Marshall on Thursday, as a part of the 2023 class for coach Kermit Davis and staff.

Marshall selected Ole Miss over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri Tulsa, Kanas and Florida State.

He shared his decision on social media about heading to Oxford.

Marshall, a 6-foot-9, 215 center out of Blytheville, Arkansas and Blytheville High School is a four-star athlete by 247Sports. In the composite rankings, he is listed as 91st overall, 13th center and number one in the state.

