Ole Miss Will Send Broeker, Johnson and Mingo to 2022 SEC Media Days

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced the list of student-athletes who will attend the 2022 SEC Media Days next week in Atlanta on Tuesday. Ole Miss will send two offensive players and a defensive player along, with head coach Lane Kiffin, to meet with the media.

Ole Miss will have offensive lineman Nick Broeker, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and defensive end Cedric Johnson as representatives.

Kiffin will be the second coach take the podium to address the media on Monday (July, 18) inside of College Football Hall of Fame.

Broeker is entering his senior season with the Rebels. He has played in 35 career games at Ole Miss and every game since stepping on campus as a freshman in the 2019 season.

Mingo enters his senior campaign after only playing in six contests as a junior after a foot injury. During his time on the gridiron Mingo caught 22 balls for 345 yards and three touchdowns. In his career, Mingo has played in 28 games with a total of 61 receptions for 897 yards and seven touchdowns.

Johnson heads into his junior season with the Rebels looking to build on last year’s success. The Mobile, Alabama, native recorded a total of 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 games. He has played in all 23 games in his collegiate career with 40 tackles and 9.5 sacks for 41 yards.

The Rebels are coming into the third season under Kiffin. Last season, Ole Miss made history with its first 10-win regular season and a berth in the All-State Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Ole Miss will kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3, playing host to Troy inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 3 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network.