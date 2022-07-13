Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Prepares for Trip to the Bahamas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball is preparing to go to the Bahamas to close out July, embarking on a tour of Nassau and Atlantis.

Coach Kermit Davis met with members of the media on Tuesday to discuss the tour. The teams is awarded 10 workouts in preparation for the games.

“Today (Tuesday) is our very first one that you can get extra practice,” Davis said. “We spread them out with three this week and will spread them out until we leave on July 31.”

Davis and his staff have all of the players on campus, including a couple players out of the transfer portal.

“Josh MBalla, a grad transfer from Buffalo, has been here a few weeks,” Davis said. “Malique Ewin has been on campus for about four weeks.”

Davis added that both players are doing well and adjusting.

‘We’re so excited about our team and a good blend with the eight new guys, the four freshmen, four transfers and six guys returning,” Davis said.

This season, the Rebels have a lot of new faces. Davis and his staff are looking to build a toughness together mentality.

“A little slogan of ‘Forward Rebels,’” Davis said. “We are just looking forward with the guys that we have on our team.”

Davis added that last season the team didn’t have good enough pace when Daeshun Ruffin got hurt, but will look to play off more misses as a way of trying to get some easy baskets in transition.

On this foreign trip, the Rebels will be implementing and speeding the process up to play five on five.

“The biggest thing is the guys being together and leadership things,” he said.

While in the Bahamas, the Rebels will take the court three or four times against the Bahamian National team and club teams.