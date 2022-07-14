Senior Transfer Theo Akwuba Looks Forward to His First Season at Ole Miss

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss transfer, senior forward Theo Akwuba, met with the media on Tuesday prior to workouts in preparation for the foreign tour to the Bahama’s.

Akwuba found his way to Oxford form the University of Louisiana after the first two years with the University of Portland.

“I like coach (Kermit) Davis a lot,” Akwuba said. “He’s different from a lot of coaches. I need coaching every day, someone who’s always going to push me to be better in practice every day.”

Akwuba added that the facilities on campus are top notch, along with the play style that he has with the big’s (tall players) in the system.

“I think like it’ll prepare me the best for the next level,” Akwuba said.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native played the last two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns. Last season, Akwuba averaged 9.1 points per game, with 7.9 rebounds and shooting 67.9 percent from the charity strip.

This season, the Rebels will have a strong presence on the defensive end of the floor.

“Defense and rebound is something that is going to be our strength for sure, Akwuba said. “That is what we put the most emphasis on at every practice.”

Coming into this season, Akwuba looks to make strides in his game to go along with his defensive presence.

“My play making on the perimeter, my jumper and free-throws,” Akwuba said. “Getting stronger and adding a couple of more pounds.”

He added that coach Davis told him to don’t forget what you’re good at like rebounding, defending and continue to expand your game.

Akwuba has been impressed with all of his teammates since coming to Ole Miss.

“I think we have a very talented team,” he said. “With defending and rebounding are going to be our strength’s we still have like crazy talent. I like everybody.”