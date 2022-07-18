Coach Lane Kiffin Takes Podium at SEC Media Days

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss’ head coach Lane Kiffin took to the podium at the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Monday.

Kiffin was the second coach to address the media on the day. SEC Media Days are the unofficial start to a new season on the gridiron.

“I always think that this kind of reenergizes, refreshes you about the season coming up here in the middle of the summer as you see other players, other coaches, or even as the TV was on before, coming up here on SEC Network,” Kiffin said. “Just kind of reminds you it’s right around the corner.”

The Rebels are headed into the third season under Kiffin. Last season, Ole Miss captured its first-ever 10-win regular season with a 10-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the SEC with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

This season, Ole Miss will close out the back end of the slate against LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Ole Miss has 14 players with FBS experience out of the transfer portal on campus.

With former QB Matt Corral off to the NFL, the offense will be led by a new quarterback this season, who has not yet been announced.

Kiffin and his staff have Luke Altymer returning and transfer QB Jaxson Dart from Southern California.

The Rebels have 74 percent of the offense experience returning to the field. Five players on offense and seven on defense. A total of 61 percent of experience returning to play.

“The offense we had really good players and really good coaches, assistant coaches,” Kiffin said. “That’s always changing.”

Kiffin added that “one thing we do pretty well change our offense to our players, to our skilled players. It’s why people will say we look so different year to year. That’s not necessarily off-season studies, that is more who our players are.

“Jaxson coming in he’s young, just like Luke. They just finished their freshman year,” he said. “It was good to have those guys for spring. It’s very competitive. We look forward to those guys battling it out and making them both the best that we can because a lot of times you need both.”

Ole Miss brought Nick Broeker, Johnathan Mingo and Cedric Johnson to talk to the media as team representatives this year.

The 2022 staff for Kiffin has new additions in Charlie Wise Jr as offensive coordinator as Jeff Lebby went to Oklahoma. On defense D.J. Durkin went to Texas A&M and Chris Partridge takes over.

“Charlie has been with us two places before … have always thought he was way ahead of the game not just because he started young with his dad, but his mind is unique and special. He can memorize things like no other,” Kiffin said. “We’re excited to have him in there and be able to work with him, put together an exciting offense.”

Ole Miss opens the 2022 football season on Sept. 3, against Troy. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.