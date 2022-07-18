Ole Miss Volleyball Receives AVCA Team Academic Award

Ole Miss has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, announced Monday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Ole Miss was one of six SEC programs to be recognized, joining Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 or better.

“I am proud of our squad for earning this achievement,” said head coach Kayla Banwarth . “This was a goal for us starting in August, and the team worked incredibly hard in the classroom this school year. Student absolutely comes before athlete in our culture, and I’m grateful to have a team that truly values their education and strives to excel in all aspects of their collegiate experience.”

The Rebels are no strangers to academic success. This past spring marked the 15th consecutive semester with a team GPA of 3.0 or better for Banwarth’s squad. Additionally, 85 percent of volleyball’s student-athletes earned an honor roll distinction.

Their success in the classroom came as Ole Miss capped off one of its best seasons in program history with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first 20-win regular season since 2013.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports