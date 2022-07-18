Ole Miss Women’s Golf Announces Addition of Transfer Elle Johnson

Ole Miss women’s golf continues to bolster its 2022-23 roster, as the Rebels have added Florida State transfer Elle Johnson to the team, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Monday.

Johnson comes to Oxford with impressive feats on and off the golf course at Florida State, holding a career stroke average of 75.61 that ranks 19th all-time in program history, while also being named a WGCA All-American Scholar twice and a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll all three seasons of her college career.

“We are excited about the addition of Elle,” Henkes said. “She is a player who likes to compete and looks forward to the big moments. Elle brings a wealth of experience at the highest level, and we look forward to watching her thrive at Ole Miss.”

A three-year letterwinner with the Seminoles, Johnson helped lead Florida State at the 2022 NCAA Championships, posting scores of 73-75-73 in her final three rounds to help punch FSU’s ticket into the match play portion of the team championship for the first time in school history. Johnson’s first career appearance in the NCAA Championships would conclude with her earning a 65th place finish in the individual standings.

A native of Inman, South Carolina, Johnson holds a career-best round of 69 (-3) while playing in the first round of the 2021 Valspar Augusta Invitational last year. Johnson earned her career-best 54-hole score of 219 (+3) in 2019 at the Jim West Challenge, and her career-best finish came in 2020 when she tied for 26th at the Florida State Match-Up at Bay Point Golf Club.

As an amateur, Johnson has also found recent success, claiming the individual championship this summer at the Florida Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida. En route to claiming the tournament title, Johnson was able to card a 65 (-6) on the third and final day of competition at Coral Creek, marking a new course record and helping Johnson leap up the leaderboard to lift the trophy.

Prior to joining Florida State, Johnson was ranked as the No. 3 player in the South Carolina Golf Association junior rankings, having won the South Carolina individual high school state championship as a junior in 2017. Johnson went on to tie for fourth the following year at the 2018 state championships.

Johnson is a late summer addition to the Rebels’ 2022-23 squad. She will tee off her senior campaign with the team later this fall as a member of Ole Miss women’s golf.

