Jonathan Mingo Looks Forward to Senior Season in the Vaught

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who is looking forward to coming back for his senior season, on Monday arrived at the 2022 SEC Media Days ready to play.

Mingo’s season was cut short in 2021 prior to the fourth game against Alabama, when he suffered a broken foot during practice.

“I’m good now and blessed to be back on the field,” Mingo said.

The Rebels went into the contest undefeated at 3-0 and looking to defeat Alabama on the road.

“We had been looking forward to it all season,” Mingo said. “I had to put my head down and just pray about it. I knew God was going to put me back on the right path and get me healthy.”

In 2021, Mingo played in six games with 22 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns. In his career, he has played in 28 games with 61 catches for 897 yards and seven touchdowns.

When the team returns in the fall and opens up camp, the Brandon, Miss., native will be the top returning receiver.

“It’s definitely something I’m ready to fulfill,” Mingo said. “We had a lot of great receivers in the years before me, I’m ready to take over the leadership spot in the receiving room, lead by example and show all the younger guys how it’s supposed to be done.”

During the spring, coach Lane Kiffin and staff kept Mingo out of most spring practices and the Grove Bowl to keep him healthy.

This season, Mingo and the rest of the receiving core will have a new signal caller at quarterback after Matt Corral was drafted into the NFL. Transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer are trying to earn the starting spot.

“Both of them have been working pretty hard as a whole all offseason,” Mingo said. “It’s always a blessing to have two quarterbacks instead of one. You have two people you can depend on.”

Mingo and the Rebels open Kiffin’s third season on Sept. 3 as they play host to Troy at 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.