Ole Miss’ Cedric Johnson Looks to Build on 2021 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior defensive end Cedric Johnson met with the media on Monday as a part of the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Johnson comes into the season after playing in all 13-games as a sophomore in which he recorded a total of 33 tackles to go along with seven quarterback hurries.

“I feel like we need to continue to have a bond and a brotherhood and continue to stick together and work together and not have any animosity towards each other,” Johnson said.

In 2021, the Rebels defense held opponents to 5, 465 yards of total offense and only 40 touchdowns with 25 on the ground and 14 through the air, in 13 games under defensive coordinator’s systems of DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge.

Durkin has now moved on Texas A&M and Partridge took over the position with the Rebels. Joining Partridge this season is Maurice Crum.

“I feel like his defense was pretty good. We were lacking on our third-down situations, but I feel like we did what we could and what we had to do,” Johnson said. “CP was already there, so I feel like him stepping up for us, it was just like not welcoming a new guy in. It would be different if we had a completely new guy, so I feel like him stepping in and we already love CP – it’s like you’re the guy now. I feel like he’s bringing a lot more aggression and it’s going to be a lot more fun for everybody.”

The Mobile, Alabama native has played in all 23 collegiate games in his career in Oxford.

Johnson and the Rebels welcome Troy into the Vaught on September 3, to kick off the 2022 season.