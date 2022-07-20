Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years, Ole Miss women’s basketball continues to generate buzz heading into year five of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era, announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Friday.



“We are excited about the mix of quality home and away matchups for our fans as part of this year’s non-conference schedule,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Along with two NCAA tournament teams in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship we are thrilled to have several excellent opportunities to test ourselves before we get into play in the Southeastern Conference.”



Fans will have their first chance to catch the Rebels in action on Oct. 28 in an exhibition matchup against Delta State. Ole Miss officially opens its season at home on Nov. 7 against Kennesaw State and concludes a two game homestand on Nov. 10 against Southeastern Missouri.



The Rebels hit the road for the first time with a trip on Nov. 13 to Little Rock to put their non-conference road winning streak to the test, as Ole Miss has not fallen to a non-conference opponent away from home since 2019. Ole Miss returns to Oxford on Nov. 16 for an in-state matchup against Southern Miss.



The Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship awaits Thanksgiving week the Bahamas, with showdowns against Dayton and Utah scheduled for Nov. 21 and 23. The Rebels wrap up the month of November with back-to-back home games against Nov. 28 and 29 against Texas Southern and Alabama A&M.



Ole Miss opens December with a matchup in Norman to face off against future SEC foe, Oklahoma on Dec. 4. A three game homestand follows, first taking on Jacksonville State on Dec. 11. Jacksonville visits the SJB Pavilion on Dec. 14 for Ole Miss’ annual Kid’s Day. Ole Miss wraps up its non-conference home slate with a visit from McNeese on Dec. 17.



The Rebels head on the road one last time to the City of Brotherly Love for a road contest in Philadelphia at Temple for their last non-conference game on Dec. 21.



Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.



Ole Miss returns a key core in starters Snudda Collins and Madison Scott , as well as the reigning SEC Sixth Woman of the Year in Angel Baker . Eight newcomers join the squad as well, including the nation’s No. 17 transfer in Myah Taylor and one of the best shot blockers in the country in Rita Igbokwe .



2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule:

Oct. 28-Delta State-Exhibition

Nov. 7-Kennesaw St

Nov.10-SEMO

Nov. 13-at Little Rock

Nov. 16-Southern Miss

Nov. 21-vs. Dayton (Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship)

Nov 23-vs. Utah (Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship)

Nov. 28-Texas Southern

Nov. 29-Alabama A&M

Dec. 4- at Oklahoma

Dec. 11-Jacksonville State

Dec. 14-Jacksonville

Dec. 17-McNeese State

Dec. 21-at Temple

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports