Ole Miss Women’s Golf Ranked Third Overall Amongst WGCA All-Scholar Teams

The Ole Miss women’s golf team earned a new program-best mark Wednesday enroute to receiving WGCA All-Scholar Team honors, with the Rebels’ team GPA of 3.890 ranking third in the nation.

The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team GPA, which includes all of the team’s student-athletes for the 2021-22 season. The Rebels’ GPA of 3.890 was also the best in the SEC.

This marks the second time in program history that the Rebels have finished in the top 25 for the WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award, having captured their first-ever honor last season by ranking 10th in NCAA Division I with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.880 for the 2020-21 academic year.

A program-record of five Rebels were recognized earlier this month as WGCA All-America Scholars, with McKinley Cunningham , Natacha Host Husted , Andrea Lignell , Julia Johnson and Chiara Tamburlini all receiving the prestigious accolade.

WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA – Division I: Top 25

1. New Mexico – 3.961 GPA

2. Bellarmine – 3.900 GPA

3. Ole Miss – 3.890 GPA

4. St. John’s – 3.875 GPA

5. North Dakota State – 3.865 GPA

6. Denver – 3.856 GPA

T7. Creighton – 3.850 GPA

T7. Marshall – 3.850 GPA

9. South Florida – 3.845 GPA

10. Cal State, Sacramento – 3.837 GPA

11. Texas A&M Corpus Christi – 3.835 GPA

12. Old Dominion – 3.826 GPA

T13. Lipscomb – 3.825 GPA

T13. Winthrop – 3.825 GPA

15. Ohio – 3.820 GPA

16. Purdue University Fort Wayne – 3.817 GPA

17. Seton Hall – 3.814 GPA

18. Arizona State – 3.811 GPA

19. Seattle – 3.800 GPA

20. San Francisco – 3.790 GPA

T21. Illinois – 3.787 GPA

T21. Wichita State – 3.787 GPA

23. Harvard – 3.783 GPA

24. Wisconsin-Green Bay – 3.782 GPA

25. Rutgers – 3.765 GPA

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports