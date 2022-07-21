Ole Miss’ Evan Brown Receives GCAA All-American Scholar Recognition

Ole Miss men’s golfer Evan Brown received the honor of being named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), the organization announced Thursday.

In his first and only year as a member of the Rebel squad, Brown collected the honor for the first time of his collegiate career. This marks the 16th Ole Miss men’s golfer to earn All-American Scholar status in program history, with Brown’s teammates Jackson Suber and Veeti Mahonen earning the honor most recently in 2021.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically. In addition, they must have a stroke average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.20.

Brown graduated from Ole Miss this past May with a GPA of 3.81, earning his master’s in sports analytics along the way. This honor comes just a week after Brown had earned a spot on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll for his efforts in the classroom during the 2021-22 season.

A graduate transfer from Loyola Maryland, Brown played a pivotal role in the Rebels’ historic postseason run at the 2022 NCAA Championships, with Brown ending his year with a season stroke average of 71.90 appearing in 11 total tournaments for Ole Miss. Brown collected a total of five top 20 finishes on the year, including a 14th place finish individually at the NCAA Norman Regional to help the Rebels punch their ticket to Scottsdale.

Despite his time at Ole Miss coming to a close, Brown is set to continue to play golf at a high level having announced his intentions to play professionally moving forward.

