Ole Miss’ Michael Trigg Tabbed to John Mackey Award Watch List

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg was recently tabbed to the preseason watch list for the 2022 John Mackey Award.

This award is given to the most outstanding tight end, the winner is selected by a vote by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

As a freshman, Trigg played for USC before transferring into Ole Miss. In his freshman campaign, he recorded seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Trigg saw action this spring during the 2022 Grove Bowl in which he pulled in seven catches for 89 yards and three touchdowns.

Coming out of high school, Trigg was a consensus 4-star recruit, rated as high as the No. 3 tight end and No. 71 overall prep prospect by Rivals. He made 2020 PrepStar Dream Team as a senior tight end and defensive end at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa (Fla.), getting 30 receptions for 586 yards (19.5 avg) with five TDs.



As a junior tight end and quarterback in 2019 at Seffner (Fla.) Christian Academy, he caught 82 passes for 1,232 yards (15.0 avg) with 16 TDs. He also ran for 196 yards on 56 carries (3.5 avg) with five TDs and completed 24-of-38 passes (63.2%) for 242 yards and two TDs on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Trigg made 83 tackles, including 24.5 for losses (with 11 sacks), and an interception (for a 94-yard TD).



He also played basketball at Carrollwood Day and Seffner Christian, averaging 22.6 points as a junior and 20 points as a sophomore.



The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 25 awards boast 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

Staff Report