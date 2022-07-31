Sunday, July 31, 2022
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball’s Cowherd, Mballa Out for Bahamas Foreign Tour 

 Ole Miss men’s basketball freshman Robert Cowherd (torn meniscus) and senior transfer Josh Mballa (knee sprain) will not play for the Rebels in their upcoming three-game stretch as part of their foreign tour in The Bahamas this week.

“Really unfortunate for both Josh and Robert,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “They both had made really good progress this summer leading up to our trip to The Bahamas. We expect both back before official practice begins. That said, we are still very excited to watch and evaluate our team over the next few days and to enjoy a fantastic experience growing together.”

Also still out are sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin and senior forward Robert Allen, who are both still in rehab for torn ACLs suffered during the 2021-22 regular season.

Action begins for the Rebels in Nassau on Monday night, when Ole Miss will take on the Bahamas Select Team at 7 p.m. CT.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

