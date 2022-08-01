Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Begins Foreign Tour in the Bahamas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the court on Monday evening to begin a three-game foreign tour to the Bahamas. The Rebels will tipoff their tour against the Bahamas Select Team at 7 p.m.

Coach Kermit Davis and the Rebels will call Nassau and Atlantis home during its stay in The Bahamas, with all three games taking place at Sir Kendall Isaacs Gym. The NCAA allows basketball teams to take an international trip every four years. Although the preseason games do not count toward the 2022-23 campaign, the week provides extra practice time and game-action.

Davis is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Rebels with junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin return to the court.

This season, Davis and his staff have added eight new players to join the Rebels. Ole Miss has signed four players Malique Ewin, TJ Caldwell, Amaree Abram and Robert Cowherd that makeup ESPN’s 12-ranked high school class.

The transfer class includes Jayveous McKinnis, Myles Burns, Theo Akwuba and Josh Mballa.

While in the Bahamas, Ole Miss will be without Cowherd (torn meniscus), Mballa (knee sprain), Ruffin and Robert Allen who are still recovering from torn ACL’s last season in rehab that was announced on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss will take the court against Discount Distributors Rockets and on Thursday finish up with Raw Talent Elite.