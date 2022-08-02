Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Ole Miss Receives Commitment From Four-Star Defensive Lineman Jamarious Brown

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and staff received a commitment from defensive lineman Jamarious Brown for the 2023 class.

Brown, a 6-foot 3-inch, 250-pound edge rusher, announced his decision on social media on Friday. This past weekend, the Rebels held Juice Fest 2022 on campus.

Brown is headed into his senior at Moss Point High School and has a composite rating of 0.9152 and is listed as No. 5 in the state and No. 28 on the Edge.

The Moss Point, Miss., native was recruited by defensive line coach Randall Joyner and defensive coordinator Chris Partridge.

