Thursday, August 4, 2022
Neeo Avery Headed to the SIP

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and staff picked up a commitment from Neeo Avery on Sunday for the 2023 class.

Avery, a four-star edge rusher from Olney, Maryland, reopened his recruiting last March after de-committing from Penn State.

A 6-foot 5-inch, 230-pound player, Avery is headed into his senior campaign at Our Lady Good Counsel High School. Coming into this season, he is projected as the No. 6 player in Maryland and the No. 33 ranked player at the edge position.

The Maryland native had offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State and Arkansas along with Ole Miss.

Avery committed to play for the Rebels on a social media post on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cgrr7LrM9po/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

