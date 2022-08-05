Zach Evans Looking Forward to the Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans met with the media after practice on Friday.

The Rebels have been in preseason camp for the past three days looking ahead to build on the spring.

“It’s good vibes, a lot of working that is going on,” Evans said. “We are just putting the pieces together to get ready for the season.”

Evans joined the Rebels after transferring in from TCU where he played the last two seasons. Last season, Evans had 92 carries for 648 yards and five touchdowns. He pulled in 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Evans will be running behind a strong offensive line.

“I think they are great,” Evans said. “They put in the countless hours and hard work and I’m proud of them boys.”

Ole Miss has a good stable of running backs to take the field this season that has to replace Snoop Conner, Jerion Ealy, and Henry Parrish.

“Towards the end of spring we were just working and Bentley came,” Evans said. “The whole room diverse their props. All of them have been putting in countless hours working.”

Evans added that the chemistry is getting better as rotating quarterbacks to see who is going to go.

Evans sees the Rebels running game as top-notch this season.

“It can be great,” Evans said. “That’s what we are working towards.”

Evans and the Rebels will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3, against Troy.