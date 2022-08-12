Ole Miss Volleyball Releases 2022 Television Schedule 

The SEC and ESPN officially announced their nationally televised volleyball matchups for the 2022 season, with Ole Miss making seven appearances this fall.

Ole Miss first hits the national air waves for a non-conference road contest in Lincoln against the National Runner-Up Nebraska on Big Ten Network Saturday, September 3, at 7 p.m. CT.

In conference play, Ole Miss will make four appearances on SEC Network, beginning with a matchup at LSU. The first match of a weekend tilt with the Tigers is slated to appear on SEC Network on September 30that 7 p.m. The following Friday, the Rebels’ home match with Alabama is set to appear on SEC Network at 7 p.m.

Fans can catch Ole Miss take on the defending SEC Champions Kentucky on the road Wednesday, October 12, at 7 p.m., followed by the first of two matches with Missouri in Oxford on October 21, both of which will be televised on SEC Network.

The final two conference matches will appear on ESPNU, with the Rebels facing off against in-state rival Mississippi State on Wednesday, October 26, at 8 p.m. and South Carolina on the road on Sunday, November 6, at 3 p.m.

Ole Miss kicks off its season at home, taking on Georgia Tech and Illinois in the Ole Miss Invitational on August 26 and 28.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports