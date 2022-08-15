Ole Miss Men’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

Entering his ninth season at the helm of the Rebels, Ole Miss men’s golf head coach Chris Malloy , announced the 2022-23 schedule Friday. Malloy will take his No. 21 ranked Rebels across the south as well as out of the country with a 10-tournament slate. The regular season begins with four fall tournaments before six spring tournaments leading up to NCAA postseason play.

“We are extremely excited with how our schedule worked out for this year,” Malloy said. “As you will see, we are playing all different types of courses to prepare our team to be ready for any type of course we will face when the NCAA Tournament rolls around. I would confidently say that our schedule is second to none, and we look forward to starting in just a few weeks.”

The Rebels launch their 2022-23 campaign in Madison, Wisconsin at the Badger Invitation (Sept. 11-13). In 2019 when the Rebels last made their way up to the Badger State, they found success with a third-place finish that was led by Jackson Suber , who shot a final round of 65 (-7) and earned a top-five finish. Sarut Vongchaisit also contributed with a top-10 finish.

Ole Miss makes its way back down to south to face off with familiar foes at the SEC Match Play Championship (Sept. 25-27) in Birmingham, Alabama. This will be the first year that the tournament will be hosted at Old Overton Club. Last season, the Rebels took victory over Auburn (3-2) and Tennessee (3-1) in match play.

The Blessing Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas is set on the schedule for the third consecutive season. The event will be broadcast live on the GOLF Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT each day of competition. The Rebel men and the Rebel women will compete side-by-side on the same course. Ole Miss finished in third place through a tough competition last year with two players, Suber (T-6th) and Brett Schell (T-12th), in the top-15. Ole Miss will then wrap up its fall schedule in the Aloha State at the Ka’anapali Classic (Oct. 28-30) in Maui, Hawaii.

To kick off its spring schedule, Ole Miss will take off to international waters at the Puerto Rico Intercollegiate (Feb. 12-14) for the fourth time in the past six seasons. Schell had a career weekend last year in Puerto Rico where he ended the week with career-best marks across the board, earning a personal-best finish (T-4th), 18-hole score (65) and 54-hole score (201).

The Rebels will continue their international tour at the Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7). Aside from the 2020 season, the Rebels have made the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico every year since 2013. Last season, Ole Miss ended the tournament at 22-under par at fifth place.

The Rebels return to the states the following weekend to compete in the Seminole Intercollegiate (March 13-14) in Tallahassee, Florida. Next up for Ole Miss comes the All American Intercollegiate (March 20-21) in Houston, Texas, where the Rebels will compete for the first time since 2019.

After a week off, Ole Miss travels in state to the Mossy Oak Invitational (April 3-4) in West Point, Mississippi. During last season’s appearance at Mossy Oak, Kye Meeks paced the Rebels with a career best finish tied for 12th.

The Mason Rudolph (April 10-12) in Nashville, Tennessee is the last prep for the SEC Championship (Apr. 20-24). The conference crown is once again up for grabs at Sea Island Golf Club (St. Simons Island, Ga.). Following the 10-tournament slate, the Rebels hope their resume speaks for itself in seeking a berth to their sixth straight NCAA Regional.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports